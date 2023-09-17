‘I apologise’ - Getafe backtrack on Jude Bellingham-Mason Greenwood transfer claim after ‘unhappy’ response from Real Madrid star’s entourage

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has backtracked on his comments suggesting that Jude Bellingham advised Mason Greenwood to make a move to Spain.

After completing a deal with Manchester United for Greenwood late in the summer transfer window, Bordalas claimed that another English star in La Liga had green lighted that switch.

He told Radio Marca: “Greenwood has a friendship with Bellingham and he recommended that he come and play in the Spanish league.”

Bellingham is in La Liga after completing a €103 million (£89m/$110m) move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below

The Athletic reports that his entourage have been left “unhappy” at claims the 20-year-old midfielder interacted with Greenwood before his departure from Old Trafford was confirmed.

Boradalas has now sought to clarify his comments, telling reporters after seeing Greenwood make his debut for Getafe off the bench in their 3-2 victory over Osasuna: “I wanted to clear up a misunderstanding there has been. I said that Mason Greenwood came to Getafe because he had spoken to Bellingham.

“It has been clarified to me that this was not the case. I apologise.

“Mason arrived in a different way. It was our interest and they offered him to me and we were very interested. I just wanted to clarify that, it was not a bad intention.”

Getafe are said to have also reached out to Bellingham in order to offer apologies to him.

Greenwood is up and running in Spanish football after being given 13 minutes against Osasuna.

That outing was his first since January 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023, freeing him to resume his professional career.

Getafe have welcomed Greenwood onto their books, with Bordalas adding on seeing the 21-year-old back on the field: “We were pleasantly surprised, it was a tough match and a tough time. There was a lot of back and forth. He has helped in offensive tasks, he has been very supportive.

“We are working with patience and tranquillity, he has not played for many months.

“Today must have been a very special day for him. The player wants to compete and play. We have seen the response from the fans and his teammates. We have to be calm. The participation has been remarkable.

“We are very happy, he is very integrated for such a short period.

“The language is a handicap, he is with a teacher to try to accelerate the learning of Spanish to have better contact with his team-mates. He is having a remarkable start, we are very happy and content.

“We are on the sidelines of what can be commented, I already clarified it. Now we are only talking about sports, I have told my team-mates, we are happy with Mason’s behaviour. It’s good for him.”