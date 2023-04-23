Aaron Wan-Bissaka has continued to generate transfer talk at Manchester United, but the right-back is confident he can earn a future at Old Trafford.

Defender slipped down the pecking order

Back in favour at present

Confident he can avoid summer exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old defender joined the Red Devils in a big-money move from Crystal Palace in 2019, with his potential being spotted early. Questions have, however, been asked of his ability to perform on a consistent basis throughout four years in Manchester, leading some to suggest that his days may be numbered. Wan-Bissaka has edged back above Diogo Dalot in the pecking order this season, though, and believes he can convince Erik ten Hag of his worth.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wan-Bissaka has told The Telegraph of the exit speculation he has often found himself at the centre of: “It has been my intention to stay but during that period (out of the team) my aim was just to play, everyone loves playing and it makes me happy. During that time I would do anything to play again. I am happy here, I have been happy since I've joined and that is what I worked for and what I continue to work for.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All 20 of Wan-Bissaka’s starts in the 2022-23 campaign have come since the World Cup break, and he has said of United’s bid to end the season with more silverware and Champions League qualification to their name: “That was our aim, to get the top four, and that is our target. We have had some injuries which were not good news to us but at the same time there is nothing we can do. The best thing we can do is stick together and get as far as we can.”

WHAT NEXT? United, who slipped out of the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla in their last outing, will be back in knockout action on Sunday when facing Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.