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France v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD3Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Zinedine Zidane promises 'smart changes' for France as Les Bleus prepare for crucial Belgium clash

Z. Zidane
France
France vs Belgium
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A

France manager Zinedine Zidane has promised to rotate his squad when they face Belgium in the Nations League. The iconic head coach must navigate the absence of key players as he looks to maintain top spot in Group A1 after an eventful international break.

  • France look to secure top spot

    Zidane has confirmed he will make calculated adjustments to his starting line-up when France take on Belgium. The national team manager is determined to keep his side at the summit of Nations League Group A1.

    France are coming off a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Italy at the Stade de France on Friday night. The result followed an victory over Turkey and Belgium, keeping them in a strong position as they prepare to face their European neighbours.

    Belgium currently sit second in the table with six points, having bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to France in Brussels with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Turkey. The upcoming fixture is a crucial test for Zidane's squad as they aim to solidify their group dominance.

  • Belgium v France - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Zidane forced into smart squad changes

    The French manager has been forced to rethink his tactical approach due to notable absences. Captain Kylian Mbappe is unavailable after sustaining a knee problem during the victory in Turkey, while defender Dayot Upamecano is suspended following a late red card against Italy.

    Despite the missing personnel, Zidane remains confident in the depth of his squad and is prepared to rotate his players. He stressed the importance of balancing fresh legs with a winning mentality.

    "There will be changes, that's for sure. It is our fourth match, and we can't just do anything," Zidane explained, as quoted by L'Equipe. "We will make smart changes, and above all, we will do it to be competitive."

  • Building competition and team harmony

    Zidane believes that rotating the squad does more than just rest tired legs. The iconic former midfielder feels that giving different players opportunities fosters a strong sense of togetherness and keeps the entire group focused.

    "It is to show that we are all involved and that all the players are committed to this team, to demonstrate that there is a lot of competition within the French national team," he explained.

    "The demands are the same, but the difference is that the work with the national team differs from that at club level. I enjoyed the daily work, and today I take on a different role, but my desire to work in harmony with my team has not changed.

    "It was fantastic to spend 15 days with the players, and I feel a certain frustration at the thought of this period ending. We still have one last effort to make to leave the camp happy."

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    Keeping knockout stage hopes alive

    Zidane's team will certainly be targeting three points in the clash against Belgium. Sitting at the top of Group A1 with seven points, a victory would significantly pave the way for their progression to the knockout stage. The match against Belgium will be Les Bleus' final game of this international break, with Zidane's squad set to return to action this coming November.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL