'Without limitations' - Lionel Messi's critique of byzantine MLS salary cap regulations might come with ulterior motives, but that doesn't mean the Inter Miami star isn't right

Lionel Messi doesn't do enough to promote Major League Soccer - or so we are told. The Argentina and Inter Miami star, since moving to the league, has drawn criticism in some corners for his reluctance to speak. He rarely grants interviews. He's never available to be quizzed by reporters after games.

Messi might have many thoughts. But few hear them, at least publicly.

In the last week, though, he has done two interviews. The timing makes sense. He just signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028. And even if his mere existence in South Florida needs no publicity, these are the standard things you do after committing three more years of your life to America.

Messi is talking. A little. And most of his words seemed like excellent PR fodder. He said all of the right things about playing for Miami and American soccer. He teased the fact that he might or might not play at the World Cup (Lionel Messi is probably going to play at the World Cup).

But the one comment that has been picked up on repeatedly was in regard to MLS rules. He was asked by an interviewer if he would make any changes to the league. And he knew exactly what he wanted to say.

"Well, for starters, every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants - without limitations or rules for players to bring them in," Messi said.

This is a tired point, to a large degree, and Messi isn't the first to make it. MLS probably should do something about its salary cap rules. But Messi's claim here doesn't read like a careful consideration of financial markets, or the general state of American soccer or flag-waving for the best interests of all 30 MLS teams.

Rather, this sounded an awful lot like a footballer who wants his own way, a player who doesn't talk, speaking up to push for the kind of signings he wants. The funny thing? Now might actually be the time for MLS to listen.