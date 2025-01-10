Why Paul Mullin must get 'p*ssed off' to rediscover goal form - with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourite at Wrexham lacking confidence at League One level
Paul Mullin has been advised to get "p*ssed off" on a more regular basis at Wrexham as he appears to be lacking confidence at League One level.
- Prolific presence through two promotions
- Struggling for end product in 2024-25 campaign
- Told he is better when playing with an edge