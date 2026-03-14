Why haven't Tottenham sacked Igor Tudor? Spurs are BOTTLING the big calls - and it's going to result in relegation

In a statement unveiling Tudor, one which suspiciously contained all the hallmarks of AI-generated copy, Tottenham said: "Igor joins us with a clear focus: to improve performances, deliver results and move us up the Premier League table. His mandate is straightforward - bring organisation, intensity and competitive edge to the squad at a decisive stage of the campaign." He has been unable to make even a slither of progress on any of these counts, and, if anything, the Croatian has only made Spurs worse in every aspect.
No manager in Tottenham's history had ever lost their first four games before Tudor arrived. The situation he inherited was a mess, but it was his job to make Spurs better irrespective of circumstance. The appointment has been nothing short of a disaster, yet it seems the club are hell-bent on standing by the former Juventus and Marseille coach when all signs suggest he isn't ever going to turn it around.