Why Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo’s biggest regret
Ronaldo rewrote the history books across nine years with Real Madrid
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo spent nine memorable years in Madrid between 2009 and 2018. He rewrote the history books during that stint at Santiago Bernabeu, becoming the Blancos’ all-time leading scorer. He plundered 450 goals through 438 appearances.
Ronaldo helped Real to two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, with his standing as an all-time great being cemented. Horns were locked on a regular basis with eternal rival Lionel Messi, as the mercurial Argentine starred for Barcelona.
Rodrygo disappointed he never got to play alongside CR7
CR7 bid farewell to the Bernabeu when completing a stunning transfer to Serie A giants Juventus. Rodrygo saw his switch to Spain confirmed that summer, but he had to wait 12 months until turning 18 before a move could officially be pushed through. By the time that the talented Brazilian arrived in Madrid, Ronaldo was long gone.
That remains a source of frustration for Rodrygo, who has told Brazilian YouTube channel Lives do Jon of his biggest regret in football: “I wanted to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it didn’t happen. It’s a shame as he’s my role model. I have always looked up to him.”
Rodrygo was eased into the Madrid fold after being charged with the task of following in Ronaldo’s illustrious footsteps. Potential in his game has been unlocked, with double figures on the goal front being recorded across the last three seasons.
Now 25 years of age, the fleet-footed South American is starring in an attacking unit that also includes fellow countryman Vinicius Junior and World Cup-winning France international Kylian Mbappe.
Why Rodrygo has served a Champions League ban
Injuries have stunted his progress somewhat this season, while an untimely European suspension has been served of late. Rodrygo saw red during Real’s final Champions League group phase outing against Benfica.
He was sent off in the closing stages of that dramatic contest, which saw Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin score for the hosts at Estadio da Luz, with Rodrygo taking issue with what he considered to be excessive time wasting.
He complained to the match referee and was shown a yellow card. With Rodrygo unable to hold his tongue, he was ushered from the field and subsequently stung with a two-match suspension - which ruled him out of both legs as Real were immediately reunited with Benfica in the knockout phase play-offs.
He said of being restricted to a spectator role in those contests, which generated plenty of headlines as Vinicius starred in a 3-1 aggregate win for the Blancos: “I’m no longer injured, I was already ready to play the second leg. I was suspended because I complained to the referee. I asked him for one more minute and he gave me a yellow card. Then I said, ‘you’re joking,’ and they gave me a two-match suspension for that. It was unbelievable.”
Transfer talk: Premier League clubs keen on Rodrygo
Rodrygo continues to see his long-term future at Real Madrid called into question, with exit rumours surfacing in each passing transfer window. He reacted to those in 2025 by saying: “I’m used to it; every year they say I’m leaving. During the transfer window, every week I was on a different team.
“I even joked with my parents and friends, ‘Look, today I’m on this one, tomorrow I’m on that one.’ Every week I was on a different team, but, as I said, I was very calm mentally and it didn’t affect me at all. I’ll continue giving my all every day I wear this shirt.”
Further interest is being mooted heading towards the summer of 2026 - which will include World Cup duty - with Premier League heavyweights such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal said to be monitoring Rodrygo’s situation in the Spanish capital.
