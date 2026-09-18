Where will Tottenham finish? Bold Premier League prediction from former Spurs striker Bobby Zamora as Roberto De Zerbi is told when sleeping giants will wake up

The tide should turn at some stage, but pressure is already building as more uncomfortable questions are asked of the direction in which the club are heading. Quizzed on where he sees Tottenham finishing this season, Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - told GOAL: “I think they'll be in the top 10. I really think so, and I think the following season they'll really kick on - provided he's [De Zerbi] given enough time. I do think that they will do well.

“I haven't spoken to anybody. [Jan Paul] van Hecke's there, I haven't really spoken to him, obviously I know him from Brighton. I know JP really liked him at Brighton. Really liked him. And he helped JP a lot. So, I'm guessing that he knows and understands how Roberto works a little bit more than the others.

“I've got friends that are Spurs fans, and I actually said they're going to struggle, they're going to start to pick up points later on, and next year's the season where you'll actually go, ‘oh, actually, I'm glad we've got him’. But that's my take. I may be wrong!”