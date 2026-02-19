Getty
Virgil van Dijk picks next Liverpool captain after watching team-mate 'lead by example' this season
Van Dijk highlights Szoboszlai’s leadership credentials
The former RB Leipzig man has already hit double figures in goals this term, finding the net for the 10th time during Liverpool’s recent 3-0 FA Cup triumph over Brighton. This clinical edge has seen him eclipse his previous best scoring tally for the club, putting him within touching distance of the career-high 12 goals he registered for Red Bull Salzburg. Such has been his impact that Mohamed Salah recently described him as "one of the best players in the world right now".
With speculation surrounding the future of vice-captain Andy Robertson, who will turn 32 next month and is entering the final stages of his contract, the discussion regarding Liverpool's long-term leadership has intensified. When asked whether Szoboszlai could eventually inherit the captaincy, Van Dijk was open to the possibility. "That's all on the manager I think. I don't know. Yeah. Obviously he has been very good. Also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team," the Dutch defender explained during a recent media briefing.
Van Dijk argued that the Hungarian international is already setting the standard through his performances on the pitch. "It starts by leading by example and that's something he has done so far this season. But also everything around it; there is still progress to be made and that's a good thing in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool," Van Dijk added.
Contract talks and Real Madrid interest
While his leadership stock rises, Liverpool are also working behind the scenes to secure Szoboszlai’s long-term future. The midfielder is currently still on the original terms he signed following his £60 million move in the summer of 2023. His stellar form has inevitably attracted admiring glances from across Europe, with Spanish giants Real Madrid recently linked with a move for his services. However, Liverpool fans will be buoyed by the stance of his representatives, who appear committed to the project currently unfolding under Arne Slot’s management.
Addressing the rumours of a potential exit, the player's agent, Matyas Esterhazy, was firm in his assessment of the current situation. He recently stated that they were "not looking outside or elsewhere," indicating that Szoboszlai remains fully focused on his development in the Premier League. For Liverpool, securing his signature on an improved deal would not only ward off interest from the Bernabeu but also solidify the foundations of a new leadership group that Van Dijk clearly believes the 25-year-old is ready to spearhead.
Squad concerns amid Wataru Endo injury
While the mood surrounding Szoboszlai is positive, Liverpool are facing a significant blow in the engine room following a foot injury to Wataru Endo. The Japanese international, another versatile asset who has filled in at right-back this season, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Despite playing a peripheral role for much of the campaign with just 12 appearances, Van Dijk insists that Endo remains a vital component of the team’s internal structure and moral fibre as they navigate a challenging period of the season.
The Liverpool captain expressed his disappointment at losing such a seasoned professional during a critical juncture. "It's not great, he is such an important and respected member of the team, he's one of the leaders and he always leads by example as well. On the pitch he gives everything. It's a big blow but we have to deal with it and we will. Hopefully it's not going to take too long but it looks like it will be a while. But we are here for him, we are going to be together with him all the way and support him with everything he needs," Van Dijk concluded.
Szoboszlai’s Agent Shuts Down Real Madrid Links
The agent of Szoboszlai has dismissed recent speculation linking the Liverpool midfielder with a potential move to Real Madrid, stressing that the Hungarian international remains fully committed to his role at Anfield.
The rumours gathered momentum after Vinicius Junior revealed his close friendship with Szoboszlai, while Hungary head coach Marco Rossi suggested that the national team captain "dreams of playing for Los Blancos."
However, Szoboszlai’s representative, Matyas Esterhazy, played down the reports in comments carried by This Is Anfield.
"For us, this is not a topic," Esterhazy said. "We are in the middle of the season, and Dominik has plenty of work to do in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League."
He added: "Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Dominik has an important position within a squad that has strong depth. We are not looking elsewhere."
