It's over! Vinicius ends Real Madrid exit talk by signing new contract until 2032

Real Madrid have successfully navigated a period of significant uncertainty by securing the signature of Vinicius on a new contract. Doubts had heavily surrounded the Brazilian's future at the club - particularly following the signing of Yan Diomande for an astronomical sum, around €125 million - compounding the precarious position created by him entering the final year of his previous agreement.

Negotiations between the two parties had been ongoing for over a year without reaching a resolution, leading to a sense of urgency within the club's board. With Vinicius heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days, Real Madrid had reportedly issued an ultimatum to the Brazilian, making it clear that the most recent offer on the table was their final one - a high-stakes standoff that ultimately concluded with the player signing a new contract until 2032.