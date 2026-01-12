Vinicius Jr matches Real Madrid record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Ferenc Puskas as Brazilian superstar illuminates another major final

Real looked to Vinicius for inspiration in their latest showdown with arch-rivals Barca. French frontman Kylian Mbappe was back at Xabi Alonso’s disposal after injury, but was only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Somebody else in the iconic white jersey was required to step up and produce moments of brilliance in the final third of the field. Vinicius delivered on that remit when scoring a stunning solo goal in first-half stoppage-time.

He picked up the ball wide on the left, nutmegged Barca full-back Jules Kounde and burst beyond Pau Cubarsi. With a sight of the target opening up, Vinicius proceeded to lash an unstoppable strike beyond Joan Garcia and into the bottom corner.

That effort brought Real level on the night, with Gonzalo Garcia going on to ensure that they entered the interval all square after Robert Lewandowski had put Barca back in front. Raphinha, who broke the deadlock, would grab what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 thriller with 17 minutes left on the clock.