VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fights back tears after watching Bosnia and Herzegovina secure World Cup knockout stage berth
Pundit overcome with emotion
The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward completely cast aside his brash persona while working as a television analyst in the FOX Sports studio. Ibrahimovic was visibly choked up and fighting back tears immediately after watching the Balkan nation seal their historic qualification. The emotional breakthrough occurred directly after Sergej Barbarez's resilient side defied their tournament underdog status by securing a dramatic 3-1 victory over Qatar in Seattle to advance from Group B.
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Personal roots spark emotion
The historic achievement resonated deeply with Ibrahimovic during his post-match analysis alongside fellow pundit Thierry Henry. Reflecting on his family heritage and the profound social impact of the team's tournament success, the iconic striker delivered a deeply touching tribute to the victorious squad and their passionate global fan base.
Ibrahimovic explained: "That's all about what football is all about, bringing people together. Especially for Bosnia, with how much this country has suffered, to see this happiness makes me very emotional. It gives me goosebumps because that's my father's roots, and just to see 70,000 people singing... the Bosnian fans have probably already won the World Cup in their hearts. It makes me happy and very proud of them.
"To see them also advance from the group stage is special, but the most special moment is when the fans are singing. That makes me emotional. I can't even express myself properly right now, but it's a very emotional moment, and I'm just happy. I'm just happy."
Manager Barbarez had earlier expressed a similar sentiment regarding their fairytale journey, adding: "We came here as complete underdogs. We're trying to do something big and major, and this is now something that has come true."
- Getty Images Sport
Host nation showdown set
Having successfully navigated the group stage for the first time in their history,Bosnia-Herzegovina now advance into uncharted tournament territory. Barbarez’s cohesive side must rapidly refocus ahead of a daunting round of 32 clash against host nation USA next week.