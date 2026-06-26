VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fights back tears after watching Bosnia and Herzegovina secure World Cup knockout stage berth

The historic achievement resonated deeply with Ibrahimovic during his post-match analysis alongside fellow pundit Thierry Henry. Reflecting on his family heritage and the profound social impact of the team's tournament success, the iconic striker delivered a deeply touching tribute to the victorious squad and their passionate global fan base.

Ibrahimovic explained: "That's all about what football is all about, bringing people together. Especially for Bosnia, with how much this country has suffered, to see this happiness makes me very emotional. It gives me goosebumps because that's my father's roots, and just to see 70,000 people singing... the Bosnian fans have probably already won the World Cup in their hearts. It makes me happy and very proud of them.

"To see them also advance from the group stage is special, but the most special moment is when the fans are singing. That makes me emotional. I can't even express myself properly right now, but it's a very emotional moment, and I'm just happy. I'm just happy."

Manager Barbarez had earlier expressed a similar sentiment regarding their fairytale journey, adding: "We came here as complete underdogs. We're trying to do something big and major, and this is now something that has come true."