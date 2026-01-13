VIDEO: Wrexham chief Ryan Reynolds hilariously unveils new kits and badge after rebranding of third club in his footballing portfolio
Reynolds & Mac also working with Wrexham & Necaxa
Reynolds and Mac completed a stunning takeover of then National League side Wrexham in 2021. They have overseen a record-breaking rise to prominence in North Wales, with the Red Dragons now competing in the Championship and taking aim at the Premier League.
Two A-list stars are also involved, alongside fellow consortium investors Eva Longoria and Kate Upton, with Mexican outfit Necaxa. They have their own documentary series, which sits along the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ production.
Watch Reynolds unveil new Inter Bogota kit and badge
What Reynolds & Co hope to deliver in Colombia
Reynolds and Co bought into Colombian football back in January 2025. They acquired La Equidad, but plans for a complete rebrand of that sporting institution were quickly announced. That process has now taken place, with Internacional de Bogota, or Inter Bogota, being formed.
Reynolds has stepped in front of the camera to help launch their new kit and badge, with the Deadpool actor delivering a humorous skit that includes a stunning white-and-gold shirt being unveiled.
The Tyler-Portis group are said to have purchased Inter Bogota for between £11 million and £15m ($20m). They intend to help the club modernise its image and extend its global reach. A new head coach has been appointed as a more sustainable business model is implemented.
Inter Bogota looking to leave troubles behind them
Inter Bogota are preparing for their inaugural season in 2026, with their first match set to take place at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali against America. No date for that fixture has been confirmed as yet.
Club president Nicolas Maya is excited to be entering a new era, with more transfer business and investment in the club’s women’s squad being promised. He considers Inter to be "the first sports club in Bogota to have a city brand to represent it around the world." He said of completing a protracted off-field venture while results on the pitch have disappointed: "This year has been a mix of positive achievements and not-so-positive issues. The negative aspect has been on the sporting side, where we've had insufficient results."
Reynolds & Mac fully invested in football projects
Those troubles are now part of the past, with Reynolds and Co ready to sprinkle their own brand of magic dust over the Colombian capital. They have invested fully - financially and emotionally - in other projects.
Mac has previously told Jimmy Kimmel Live of why he and Reynolds have continued to branch out in football circles: “We just fell in love with the sport. We fell in love with the idea of being able to fall in love with a community, and that community just happens to fall in love with a sport that we love. We just become so invested in the entire experience.”
He added on what happens when things go wrong, with professional sport a notoriously fickle business: “They’ll kill you. They’ll murder you!”
Reynolds was back among supporters when attending Wrexham’s FA Cup third-round clash with Nottingham Forest. He experienced a rollercoaster of emotions at SToK Racecourse, with Phil Parkinson’s side eventually prevailing in a penalty shootout. They will now face Ipswich in round four.