VIDEO: Jude Bellingham joins pack of RAGING Real Madrid stars as they chase after referee at full-time of Champions League loss to Bayern Munich

The turning point for the visitors came through a series of disciplinary meltdowns. Eduardo Camavinga, who remains under significant scrutiny for his performances this season, endured a nightmare cameo after being introduced in the 62nd minute. After picking up a yellow card for a foul on Jamal Musiala, the Frenchman made a costly mistake just eight minutes later as he refused to hand the ball back to Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich, resulting in a second yellow card for time-wasting. This self-inflicted dismissal left Madrid with ten men at the most critical juncture of the match. The numerical disadvantage proved fatal as the home side's pressure intensified, eventually leading to late strikes from Luis Diaz and Olise that turned the tie on its head.