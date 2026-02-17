Victor Osimhen claims Napoli 'treated me like a dog' as he addresses racist TikTok video

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli chief De Laurentiis had broken down by the time that an initial loan agreement was struck with Turkish giants Galatasaray. He was Serie A’s top scorer in 2022-23, netting 31 goals across all competitions, but things went downhill quickly.

In September 2023, Napoli openly mocked Osimhen on their social media channels after seeing him miss a penalty against Bologna. The content of said posts attracted plenty of criticism and left Osimhen mulling over his options.

He added: “I feel sorry for the fans, also because I never spoke about what happened before. Some of them even came to my house asking for an explanation. I asked them to put themselves in my shoes. After Napoli posted that video on TikTok, something broke.

“Anyone can miss a penalty, and anyone can be mocked for it. Napoli did it only to me, and with certain kinds of insinuations as well. I was the victim of racist insults, and I made my decision. I wanted to leave. I deleted the photos of me wearing the Napoli shirt from my Instagram, and they took the opportunity to turn the fans against me. And to think that, for me, my daughter is more Neapolitan than Nigerian.

“No one ever publicly apologised for what happened. After that famous video, Edoardo De Laurentiis called me several times. That’s it. Meanwhile, rumours were going around that I arrived late at training, and that I argued with team-mates. They’re all lies. I’m sorry for the fans, but I understand and admire them: they support the club, no matter what. For them, Napoli comes before everything.”