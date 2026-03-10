VAR got it wrong again! Antonio Rudiger should have been sent off for 'violent conduct' for kneeing Getafe star's face, admits La Liga refereeing committee

Despite the initial decision to let play continue, the refereeing body has now performed a U-turn, labeling the challenge as a clear act of aggression that warranted the ultimate heading-off. Getafe's Rico suggested he would have received a 10-game suspension had the roles been reversed.

The CTA’s final verdict was damning: “For the CTA, it is a matter of violent conduct, since the Real Madrid player throws himself with his knee against a rival lying on the ground, without the option of contesting the ball.

"As it was an incident not seen by the referee and constituting a clear and manifest error, the VAR should have recommended a review on the monitor to be sanctioned with a direct red card for violent conduct."