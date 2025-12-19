'Utter nonsense!' - Gary Lineker hits back at 'not true' report claiming £14m World Cup deal is 'revenge' plot against BBC as Premier League again linked with Netflix TV rights

Lineker severed ties with the BBC at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. After 25 years of hosting Match of the Day, and as the corporation’s highest-earning presenter, his contract was cut short - denying him the chance to bow out at the 2026 World Cup.

He will, however, be heading to the United States next summer. Lucrative terms have been agreed with streaming giants Netflix to bring fans a flavour of life at FIFA’s flagship event. The Daily Mail claims "the Netflix bonanza not only represents Lineker’s first steps to redemption, but revenge". They go on to say that the 65-year-old "has his sights on making his former employers pay".

A supposed acquaintance is quoted as saying: "Gary will miss dreadfully the exposure the BBC would have offered him. Like most television presenters, he has a big ego and it will be hard for him to watch other people doing what he will still see as his job. This (the World Cup) should have been his big send-off and while the money will ease the pain, it will still sting."