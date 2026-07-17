Inter consider matching Tottenham's £30m Djed Spence demand as Serie A giants settle on England full-back

Inter have identified Spence as their priority target to strengthen the wing-back position following his performances at the World Cup, as per Gazzetta. The England international caught the club's attention with his recovery pace and defensive work, reinforcing the belief that he suits the high-intensity style Inter want to play.

However, his tournament has also created concern inside the club. Inter fear Spence's growing profile could increase his transfer value and attract rival interest, prompting club president Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio to accelerate their plans.

According to the same reports, the Serie A side are now prepared to raise their offer after previously setting aside around £21 million plus bonuses for another target. Tottenham are expected to demand between £30m and £35m for the 25-year-old, with Inter willing to increase their investment.







