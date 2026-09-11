Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi frustrated by stupid Mykhailo Mudryk injury blow in training

Mudryk made his first competitive appearance in 22 months during a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, having served a suspension for an adverse finding of the banned substance meldonium. However, the winger sustained an ankle injury during a recent training session and will be sidelined until October at the earliest.

De Zerbi was left deeply frustrated by the severe setback. "[With] Mudryk, it was a stupid injury and we hope he can come back as soon as possible. For him and for us," De Zerbi explained during his press conference on Friday. "For him because he suffered too much and for us because we lost an important player."