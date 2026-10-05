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‘Thomas Tuchel got it wrong’ - England boss given centre-half selection advice after snubbing Man Utd stalwart Harry Maguire & benching Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite
Defensive leaks need to be plugged
He was at least included in Tuchel’s selection, with the likes of Manchester United stalwart Harry Maguire being overlooked completely. That was also the case when going in search of global glory on North American soil over the summer.
While England made the semi-finals there, and secured their best finish since 1966 when seeing off France in the third-place play-off, questions were asked on a regular basis of whether leaks at the back are becoming a problem.
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Convincing wins after mistakes versus Spain
More costly mistakes in that area of the field were made in a UEFA Nations League opener with world champions Spain at Wembley - as the Three Lions shot themselves in the foot before suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat.
Branthwaite was given a two-minute cameo appearance in that contest, but has not been used at all in a 2-0 victory over Czechia and a 7-0 demolition of Croatia. At 24 years of age, the Everton ace is considered to be one for the present and future.
He would help to offer greater balance to Tuchel’s team, as a left-footed option, but is yet to truly convince a demanding German tactician of his worth. That situation has led to several experiments taking place, with square pegs often being forced into round holes.
A long-term solution must be found if England are to compete for major honours at upcoming tournaments - including a home European Championship in 2028. Reliable performers are required to keep talented opponents at bay.
Should Branthwaite be starting for England?
Asked if, with the likes of Maguire missing, the Three Lions are lacking experience and leadership across their back four, former England B international Stubbs - who was speaking in association with Gambler Media - told GOAL: “At this moment in time, it looks that way.
“In terms of their experience, yeah. Because I think when you look at the starting line-ups, there's been a real inexperience to them. Marc Guehi probably being the most experienced. And he's not, I would say, very experienced in terms of international football.
“So it is, for me, England's weakest part of their team. And Thomas Tuchel needs to find the right balance. Because I think as well as having experience, there doesn't seem to be the right balance in the back four right now. And they look a little bit nervous. They look a little bit fragile.
“Obviously, you've got a new keeper [James Trafford] who's played the first two games in behind, which takes a while. But for me, and I'm not just saying this because it’s him, but I'm surprised that Jarrad Branthwaite is not pushing.
“As a natural left-footed, left-sided player. I don't know how he's done in training. Maybe he might start the next game. But for me, maybe not in terms of his last game at Everton, but before that, he's been very impressive. And for me, he must be very close to getting that international cap. And then obviously, it's what he does with it.
“It's a headache for Thomas Tuchel right now, I think England's backline. Because he's got lots of people asking lots of questions about the balance. And I think what we've seen in the summer in terms of the World Cup, I like Thomas Tuchel, but he got it wrong.”
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England fixtures 2026: Czechia at Wembley next up
England have not really been tested across their last two outings, having faced 10 men in Prague before sweeping past an out-of-sorts Croatia in Rijeka. They will be welcoming Czech visitors to Wembley on Tuesday.
Tuchel may shuffle his pack slightly for that fixture, as the likes of Branthwaite come into contention, and will want to see more signs of encouragement ahead of another international break in November that includes a testing trip to the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
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