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Thomas Tuchel explains Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer recalls as England boss names Nations League squad
Key stars earn redemption
Both players were forced to watch the World Cup from home in the summer after Tuchel overlooked them in favour of other options. Palmer missed the cut following a disrupted campaign where a groin injury coincided with Chelsea finishing tenth, while Alexander-Arnold had not featured for his country since June 2025. However, Palmer's resurgence under Xabi Alonso and the defender's impressive start in Spain have paved the way for their international returns.
- Every Second Media
German boss praises form
Explaining the reasoning behind their recalls during his squad announcement press conference, the manager pointed to their outstanding start to the 2026-27 campaign - highlighted by Palmer's four goals in six games for Chelsea and Alexander-Arnold's tactical versatility at Real - as compelling proof they deserved an immediate recall.
Addressing the duo's selection, Tuchel said: "They had a good start to the season. They never did something wrong. We just chose different players. So now it is a new competition, some players, some positions have more injuries, some have less injuries. But, Cole has his start that he always had but he has his numbers back, he has his assists back, he has decisive goals back so that is why he is in the squad. I think he has a point to prove and the same goes for Trent."
Clarifying the tactical role planned for Alexander-Arnold, the former Chelsea boss added: "He was never off the list, he was never non-selectable for us and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself. He had a good start in two positions for Real Madrid and he comes as a right-back for us."
Starting berths require fight
Despite the recall, fierce competition on the right flank means the manager expects the former Liverpool man to prove his worth on the training pitch.
Defending his original decision to omit the defender over the summer, Tuchel stressed: "[He needs to] Perform, that's just what it is. It is a competition and I understand the question because he was not with us at the World Cup. We trusted other players."
Challenging the full-back's resolve to reclaim a regular spot, he concluded: "I still stick with this decision and it is now time to fight for his place. He always said he is up for a fight, he always said he is up to fight for his place, especially for England so it is on him to prove and he is more than welcome in camp. We have a long camp and I am sure he will show up."
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Gruelling autumn campaign looms
England face an immediate test against world champions Spain on Saturday, September 26, before travelling to Czechia three days later. Their demanding run continues with a trip to Croatia on October 3, followed by the return fixture at home against the Czechs on October 6. That heavyweight opener against Spain offers an instant benchmark to see if both recalled stars are ready for the highest international level.
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