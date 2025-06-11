'See the light bulb go off' - The 2026 World Cup is one year away, and America is set to flip the switch on a global soccer spectacle

There are 365 days until the biggest sporting event in North American history, and the continent is prepping for a show

It’s June 11, 2026, and 100,000 fans have swarmed the revamped Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. El Tri take the field in a venue that feels simultaneously ancient and modern, one of soccer’s great cathedrals appropriately refurbished for a massive show. The eyes of the world are focused, watching as two teams kick off what is - by number of teams, not to mention scale and grandeur - the biggest soccer tournament ever.

The whistle blows, and we are underway. The World Cup has begun.

Anticipation for that scene has seemed so far in the distance for so long. But it’s now just 365 days away. What was once a date circled on the calendar - the kickoff of the most important soccer tournament in the world, to be held in North America - is becoming a tangible reality in the American sporting consciousness.

The World Cup is coming. It’s officially on the clock. And with exactly one year to go, there’s a prevailing sense that this country - this continent, as the U.S., Canada and Mexico ready to host 48 of the world’s best teams over five weeks - is prepared to put on the kind of show befitting of the beautiful game’s greatest event.

“We do have to operate with a sense of purpose and urgency,” said Pam Kramer, CEO of Kansas City's planning committee. “And June 11, 2026 is going to be here before you know it.