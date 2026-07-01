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Why ex-Spurs & Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou will find it ‘hard’ to land another Premier League job as former Celtic manager is linked with Scotland post
Postecoglou linked with Scotland post following Clarke's departure
After overseeing a disappointing group stage exit at the 2026 World Cup, Clarke has decided to fall on his sword. The path has been cleared for somebody else to take over and lead the Tartan Army towards Euro 2028.
Several candidates are said to be under consideration, with Everton boss David Moyes a leading contender alongside current Portugal boss Roberto Martinez - who is expected to bring his stint working with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co to a close once a bid for global glory in North America comes to an end.
It is, however, Postecoglou that tops the betting markets at present. He knows all about the Scottish game from a productive two-year tenure in Glasgow that delivered five pieces of major silverware.
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Sacked after trophy win at Tottenham & 39 winless days with Forest
Said success proved difficult to repeat in England, with Spurs dropping to 17th in the Premier League table under his guidance despite savouring Europa League glory. Things got even worse when lasting just eight winless games across 39 days at Forest.
While there is some credit left in the coaching bank, Postecoglou’s stock in the English top-flight has taken a serious hit - to the point that the 60-year-old is unlikely to be considered for a third post in those surroundings any time soon.
Will Postecoglou find it impossible to land another Premier League job?
Quizzed on whether it may be impossible for Postecoglou to grace such a dugout again, despite all that he achieved with Celtic, ex-Hoops frontman Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, whose World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Irish customers win up to €100,000 - told GOAL: “I think it would be hard, because I think it's hard getting a Premier League job. I did predict that [Andoni] Iraola would get the Liverpool job. I thought he absolutely earned the stripes to get that opportunity.
“Is it hard? Yes, it will be. Because I think he got unfairly criticised sometimes for just being fixated on, that's the way we play, that's the way we do it. And I think there are now owners and, all the teams involved in football, upstairs on the direction of the club, that don't like managers because of people like [Ruben] Amorim, who just refuse to play.
“And that's what I found weird, is that if you do your coaching courses, you are told there are many ways to win football matches. And whether it's defensively, whether it's with blocks, whether it's with counter-attacking, whether it's with absolutely aggressive football and passes and moving, I feel like Ange got labelled a bit one-dimensional. And I think there's others in there.
“If you stick to it and you just double down, I think upstairs they don't like it. They think, ‘well, we're paying you to do your coaching manual or to prove that you can work out what's best suited for this team’.”
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Postecoglou could take on post-World Cup rebuilding job with Scotland
Postecoglou’s methods did come under fire at Spurs and Forest, as he was accused of being overly-adventurous and implementing a high defensive line that left his teams unnecessarily exposed at the back.
It remains to be seen when and where Postecoglou will return to management, with it possible that he will dip his toe into international waters with Scotland after becoming slightly disillusioned with the demands and pressure of life in the club game.