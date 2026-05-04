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Why epic speeches have allowed ‘leader of players’ Martin O’Neill to thrive at Celtic as a 74-year-old
O'Neill stepped in after Rodgers and Nancy departed
Following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers in October, O’Neill agreed to step in on an interim basis - more than two decades after his previous stint in the dugout at ‘Paradise’ came to a close. Inevitable questions were asked of how the ex-Leicester and Aston Villa boss would fare following a six-year break from management.
O’Neill helped to steady the Celtic ship before passing reins on to Wilfried Nancy. The Frenchman, who arrived from MLS outfit the Columbus Crew, lasted just eight games across 33 days at the helm before seeing his contract torn up.
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Experience of Old Firm pressure has served O'Neill well
A reassuring presence was required once again, with O’Neill being appointed on a deal through to the end of the season on January 5. He has helped to keep Celtic in the hunt for domestic glory, with the Hoops sat level on points with Hearts at the top of the table.
Any doubters have been silenced in style, with O’Neill slotting seamlessly back into a hot seat that he knows all about. Prior experience of life under the Old Firm spotlight has served the European Cup-winning ex-Nottingham Forest winger well.
What makes O'Neill special and able to work in any era?
Quizzed on whether O’Neill is proof that certain methods work in any era, former Celtic loanee Gray - who briefly worked under a demanding tactician in 2003 - told GOAL while speaking exclusively in association with Grazieslot: “Yeah, there's certain managers who could have managed in any era, and I think Martin is definitely one of them.
“He's a leader, he's a leader of players. When he speaks, you listen. When he speaks and gives you information, you take it on board and you understand it and you want to try and do it to the best of your ability. He's just got this knack of winning football matches, and he's got this knack of getting the best out of players.
“Although it was a short period of time when I was under Martin at Celtic, some of his speeches or half-time speeches in games were some of the best I've ever heard. You wanted to break through walls to go and play for him, that's the type of manager I would love in charge at my club.”
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Celtic in the hunt for Premiership and Scottish Cup titles
O’Neill is not considered to be in the running to take charge on a permanent basis in 2026-27, with Celtic scouring the market for a suitable successor to a club legend that will head off into the sunset with his reputation intact.
The Hoops have three league games left to take in this term, starting with a derby date against arch-rivals Rangers on Sunday, before facing Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final on May 23 - with O’Neill looking to leave Glasgow with more trophy-winning entries on his glittering CV.