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'I sacrificed everything' - Sadio Mane confirms international retirement in wake of Senegal's World Cup exit
Mane ends international career
Senegal football icon Mane has officially announced his retirement from the international stage following his country's elimination in the round of 16. The former Liverpool forward's momentous decision was made public via the Senegalese outlet Le Quotidien, just days after a painful 3-2 defeat against Belgium in North America.
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Legend pledges utmost dedication
In his poignant written farewell letter from Dakar, Mane demonstrated his humility by apologising to the Senegalese public for any shortcomings or disappointments during his time representing the national team.
The captain emphasised the total commitment and ultimate sacrifices he consistently delivered every time he donned his country's historic jersey on the pitch. Mane stated in his official release: "Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag. I gave my best and I always fought fiercely for our country."
He also expressed his deep appreciation to the supporters: "Your constant support has been the engine of my success."
Unrivalled legacy etched in gold
Mane’s international career will forever be remembered as the most glorious period in his nation's footballing history, thanks to capturing two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles – though the latter was stripped after a walkout saw them leave the pitch during the 2025 final in protest over a penalty decision.
Although his impact at the 2026 World Cup was limited due to only regaining fitness towards the end of the tournament, the number 10 remains an enduring symbol of modern African football. After hanging up his boots for his country, the former Metz player immediately reaffirmed his desire to remain heavily involved in the sport.
Mane revealed his future plans for domestic football: "Tomorrow, I will gladly put my experience at the service of the nation, whether within a technical staff, on the sidelines as a coach, or in the governing bodies."
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New era beckons Senegal
The captain’s international retirement forces the Senegal national team to immediately execute a squad regeneration and overhaul their attacking frontline ahead of the next international cycle. Meanwhile, Mane can now focus entirely on the remainder of his club career without the added physical strain of a demanding international calendar.
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