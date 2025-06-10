Wrexham Premier LeagueGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney warned Wrexham can't reach Premier League by 2027 without breaking financial rules as Hollywood co-owners offered transfer advice

WrexhamPremier LeagueChampionshipP. ParkinsonTransfers

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned that Wrexham will be unable to reach the Premier League without breaking a few financial rules.

  • Historic run of three successive promotions
  • More money required to reach the top-flight
  • Competing with other big-spending outfits
