Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have £36.5m of spending room! Wrexham transfer boost offers 'exhilarating proposition' as Red Dragons 'not far behind Championship's big-hitters'

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have £36.5m of spending room at Wrexham, if the club reach the Championship, and are “not far behind big-hitters”.

  • Posted record-breaking revenue figures
  • Chasing down third successive promotion
  • Bigger losses are allowed in second-tier
