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Roma consider shock move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli as Gian Piero Gasperini targets attacking reinforcements
Gasperini demands new life in Roma attack
Roma are still actively scouring the market to satisfy the tactical demands of Gasperini. The veteran tactician’s vision for his 2026-27 squad involves the acquisition of a right-footed attacker who is capable of operating with high intensity from the left flank, a role that has become central to his offensive systems over the years.
The Giallorossi have spent the majority of the current window evaluating various high-profile profiles that could fit this mould. Among the names that have been linked with a move to the Stadio Olimpico are former Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood, Norwegian starlet Antonio Nusa, and Argentina international Alejandro Garnacho. However, despite these ambitious links and various levels of negotiation, Roma have been unable to reach a definitive agreement for any of these targets.
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Martinelli emerges as a prime target
According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico has identified Martinelli as a compelling alternative to previous targets. The 25-year-old Brazilian international has found himself in an uncertain position at The Emirates as the new season approaches. Martinelli is now entering the final twelve months of his contract with the Gunners, and there has been little public indication that a renewal is imminent.
The arrival of Christos Tzolis at Arsenal has further complicated Martinelli’s path to the starting eleven under Mikel Arteta. With the Greek international joining the ranks, Martinelli appears to have slipped down the pecking order, potentially rendering him surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium. D’Amico is reportedly exploring the feasibility of a deal, knowing that Martinelli’s ability to drive inside from the left and his clinical finishing would perfectly align with Gasperini’s tactical requirements.
Financial hurdles and the Rodrigo Mora alternative
While the prospect of signing Martinelli is an exciting one for the Roma faithful, the financial logistics of the deal remain a significant hurdle. The Corriere dello Sport indicates that Arsenal are unlikely to let the Brazilian depart for a bargain price, despite his contract status. It is estimated that a fee in the region of €40 million to €45 million would be required to convince the Premier League club to sanction a sale. Furthermore, Martinelli’s personal terms could pose a challenge for the Giallorossi’s wage structure.
Given the complexity of the Martinelli deal, Roma are concurrently working on other avenues to ensure Gasperini is not left short-handed. One of the primary alternatives being discussed is Porto’s rising star Rodrigo Mora. Reports over the weekend suggested that the Giallorossi are ready to buy Mora outright from the Portuguese giants, viewing him as a younger, potentially more affordable option who still fits the technical profile requested by the manager.
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Competition from Turkey
Roma are not the only club monitoring Martinelli's situation, as interest from the Turkish Super Lig has also materialised. According to reports, Galatasaray have already submitted a bid of around £34 million to secure the Brazilian's services. This massive offer from the reigning Turkish champions highlights the high demand for the winger, even if his recent goalscoring statistics have dipped.
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