Rodri 'very keen' on Real Madrid transfer as he looks to follow Pep Guardiola through Man City exit

The catalyst for this potential blockbuster transfer is the impending departure of Guardiola, according to Marca. After a decade of unprecedented dominance, the Catalan coach is set to bring his legendary tenure at Man City to an end this summer. This move has fundamentally altered the future of several key players who were intrinsically linked to the manager's project.

For Rodri, Guardiola was a mentor who transformed him into arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world. With his manager departing, the emotional and professional ties keeping Rodri in the Premier League have significantly weakened, paving the way for a return to his home city.