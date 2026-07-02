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'Roberto De Zerbi was a huge factor' - Sandro Tonali explains choosing Tottenham over Manchester City ahead of finalising £100m transfer from Newcastle
The De Zerbi influence
Tonali has agreed terms on a switch away from Newcastle for a fee that could reportedly reach £100 million, with De Zerbi's persuasion ultimately tipping the balance in Spurs' favour.
Speaking to Sky Sports on the move, Tonali was clear about why he felt the project at Spurs was the right fit for the next stage of his career at this specific moment. "Roberto De Zerbi was a huge factor," Tonali explained. "I have followed his work for a long time, and the way he sees football is something that resonates with me deeply. When I spoke to him, I knew this was where I wanted to be."
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Family considerations shape life-changing decision
Beyond the football, Tonali revealed that a shift in his family circumstances played a central role in his decision after three years spent in the north-east of England. "It was a life choice with my family because we've been in Newcastle for the last three years, and last year, our life changed because our child was born," he explained.
"So we decided to change our life a bit, and De Zerbi made a big difference. He did his job and did it very well. He did it not only as a Brescia native and a friend but also by truly demonstrating that he has a lot of work behind him and he's committed to it."
Newcastle set to bank major profit
According to ESPN, Spurs have agreed an initial fee of £92.5 million plus £7.5 million in achievable add-ons to complete the deal, taking the total package to around £100 million. Newcastle originally signed Tonali from AC Milan in 2023 for £55 million, meaning the Magpies stand to make a profit of roughly £45 million on the 26-year-old.
Tonali is set to earn in excess of £275,000 per week at his new club and is expected to fly to London to undergo his medical and complete the formalities of the move. He added: "Newcastle wanted the best for me, and we wanted the best deal for them, so I think once you go like this, it is different. So we're all happy, and I'm ready for the new challenge."
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A busy window for Spurs
Following an agreement for Tonali and the successful signings of Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Mateus Fernandes during the current window, Tottenham remain active in the transfer market for further reinforcements.
Spurs are now targeting a move for Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi, who offers valuable versatility with his ability to play as either a striker or a left winger. However, he is not the only player under consideration. AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Manchester City's Savinho are also on the club's shortlist, while Spurs could add another central striker to compete with Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.