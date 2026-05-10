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Get Robert Lewandowski and John Stones! Chelsea given transfer advice after scrapping plans to sign ‘the best players in the world’
The death of the 'best in the world' mandate
In a scathing assessment of Chelsea's current recruitment strategy, Cole has highlighted a significant shift away from the standards set during his trophy-laden years at Stamford Bridge. During the Roman Abramovich era, the goal was to simply collect the most elite talent available to dominate every front. However, the current model has left the club feeling rudderless and without a clear sporting identity.
“Chelsea’s mandate was trying to buy the best players in the world, because we were trying to win every competition we could,” Cole said in an interview with SunSport. “And so, you knew where you were shopping. I don’t even know where Chelsea is shopping now, that’s the truth. We spent all this money on young players, but they have no one around them. That's the truth."
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Stones and Lewandowski to the rescue?
To fix the fractured environment, Cole has identified Manchester City's John Stones, who is set to depart at the end of the season, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski as the perfect additions. While the Blues recently benefitted from Levi Colwill returning to the line up to provide defensive stability, Cole believes a seasoned veteran like Stones would take the backline to another level. Lewandowski, meanwhile, would solve the club's chronic scoring issues while acting as a mentor to younger forwards in the Blues' squad.
“I think of experienced players who can come into the squad and help out immediately,” Cole said. “So you’re looking at who’s available, I’m thinking players like John Stones. Lewandowski, he’s coming to the end of his contract, we need a centre forward. He probably fancies the Premier League and living in London, give him a year-long contract to come and play 35 games for us and help out Liam Delap and help out Joao Pedro.”
Fixing the 'broken' culture at Stamford Bridge
The lack of leadership has led to external criticism, with interim boss Calum McFarlane hitting back at Jamie Carragher recently after the pundit described Chelsea as a "broken club." Cole agrees that the atmosphere is toxic, likening the current setup to a group of brilliant students without a teacher. He pointed to the struggles of wide players like Alejandro Garnacho as proof that young talent can wither without the right structure.
“It’s like buying all the most talented scientists in the world and then putting them in a prep school without really good teachers. They’re not going to get better,” Cole warned. He even suggested that last season's move for Jordan Henderson, which was mocked by some, would have provided the necessary "intangible things" that the current squad lacks.
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The return of the Special One
Beyond the playing squad, Cole believes the ultimate fix for the culture at Chelsea is a familiar face in the dugout. He has publicly urged the board to consider Jose Mourinho for a sensational third term. He argues that the Portuguese tactician is the only figure capable of commanding the respect of the fans and the dressing room simultaneously while rebuilding the club's shattered foundations.
“The best move the club could make now, a realistic move as well, is to go to Jose Mourinho,” Cole insisted. “Say that this is what we can do, and just let the man take charge of the club. Just say, ‘rebuild my club for me, we’re going to step back, you get us back on track.’ Give him a long contract, and tell the players and the fans just to take the transition.”