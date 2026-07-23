Robert Lewandowski explains why Lamine Yamal was unable to produce his 'best' at 2026 World Cup - with Barcelona wonderkid playing more of a support in Spain’s historic triumph

Former Barcelona team-mate Lewandowski explained why Yamal was unable to reach his peak form in the United States. When asked if supporters had seen the young winger at his absolute best during the tournament, the veteran Polish striker told ESPN: "Honestly, no, we didn't [see his best this tournament]. The best performance, the best Lamine for me, of course, wasn't the last season, but two seasons ago, that was for me now the best version of Lamine Yamal.

"He's still young, he came to the World Cup after injury and he didn't play for like eight weeks so it's tough if you don't play eight weeks and you have to start playing in the world cup, then you don't have time for the training just from game to game. But he showed really good quality. The Spain players and the team helped Lamine and Lamine also helped the whole team. I think that this cooperation was perfect."