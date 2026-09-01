NurPhoto
Richarlison lashes out at Tottenham as 'beloved' Everton return stalls over bitter financial dispute
Toffees return hits roadblock
Negotiations over Richarlison's return to Goodison Park have stalled despite both clubs agreeing a £25 million fee plus add-ons. The Brazilian forward, who scored 53 goals in 152 appearances during his previous spell with Everton, feels he is owed legacy payments by Spurs, according to Stats Perform. That financial impasse now threatens to derail the proposed switch ahead of the transfer deadline.
- Getty Images Sport
Brazilian speaks out online
The forward voiced his frustration across an emotional string of social media posts: "After everything I've been through in the last few years, I decided that NEVER AGAIN would anyone decide my future for me. I went through a lot of bad things during that time, and almost all of them happened because of decisions made by other people.
"Pressure, threats, retaliation, none of that scares me. I've been through worse things... believe me! I've always made it clear, at every opportunity, that any move of mine to another place would also have to be good for the club.
"If it wasn't, I would never accept it... just like I didn't accept it when everything here was falling apart and they needed me. I stayed and gave my life. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect that I've always had for the Spurs and for all the people who worked with me during this period. Just don't try to decide for me."
Striker clarifies future stance
The dispute emerged just as Manchester City hijacked Tottenham's £60 million move for Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye with a £65 million bid, although the two transfers were being negotiated separately. Richarlison reiterated his desire to re-join the Toffees while clarifying where he currently stands: "If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I'm going back to my beloved club.
"My intention was indeed to return to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that. Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club's disposal."
- Action Plus
Merseyside alternatives take shape
With the Richarlison deal in serious doubt, Everton are closing in on an agreement to sign United States international Folarin Balogun, who netted 19 goals for Monaco last season. David Moyes is keen to secure attacking reinforcements before the transfer window shuts to maintain the Toffees' firepower. Tottenham, meanwhile, must resolve the internal payment dispute quickly to avoid further off-pitch distraction as the Premier League campaign intensifies.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting