Revealed: Why suspended Jose Mourinho watched Benfica's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid from 'secret location'

The self-anointed ‘Special One’ found himself back in the Spanish capital 4,652 days after his reign as Real Madrid manager came to a close in 2013. He has admitted to never being back since.

He delivered La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs during his time with the Blancos and still boasts plenty of support within a passionate fan base. There was, however, to be no public reunion when retracing steps to familiar surroundings.

Real had laid a private seat laid on for Mourinho, with photographers gathering around his designated booth, but the 63-year-old never arrived. It is claimed that UEFA sought to prohibit the assembled press from filming the ex-Chelsea and Inter boss at one stage.

He was not to be moved, though, and Spanish news outlet Marca claim that Mourinho spent the entire game on Benfica’s team bus. There was little for Mourinho to get excited about on the night.