Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian sees Chelsea as 'billion-dollar franchise' as husband of tennis icon Serena Williams predicts bright future for 'queens of global soccer'
Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian believes Chelsea can, following his £20 million ($27m) investment, become a "billion-dollar franchise".
- Acquired 10 per cent stake in the trophy-winning Blues
- Watched them complete domestic treble at Wembley
- Sees interest building in America and around the world