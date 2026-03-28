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Real Madrid youngster Thiago Pitarch appears to make concrete decision about international future amid Spain & Morocco battle
Rising under the guidance of Arbeloa
Pitarch has enjoyed a meteoric rise within the Madrid ranks this season. Under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa, the 18-year-old midfielder has seized his opportunities in the first team, benefitting from various injuries in the squad to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI. His technical proficiency and maturity on the ball have not only impressed the coaching staff in Madrid but have also triggered an international pursuit. In a similar scenario to Brahim Diaz, who eventually opted to play for Morocco, the African nation had been closely monitoring Pitarch's situation in hopes of convincing him to opt to play for them.
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A clear message to the Spanish Federation
In a significant move that will delight officials at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the Madrid midfielder has publicly declared his desire to represent the full Spain side. His dedication to the cause was evident as he discussed his recent Under-21 call-up and the road ahead. Speaking to the federation’s official media channels, the youngster didn’t hide his ambitions, stating: “My dream? To debut with the senior national team and win titles.” Indeed, Pitarch is determined to climb the ladder within the Spanish national structure by saying: “If I’m here, it’s because I want to reach the top. Step by step."
Morocco's failed charm offensive
Morocco have been determined in their pursuit of the Madrid academy product, who is eligible to represent them through his family roots. High-profile figures within the Moroccan camp had joined the recruitment drive, with former Sevilla goalkeeper Bono, now playing for Al Hilal, recently speaking out in an attempt to convince the midfielder to choose the North African nation. Following a match against Ecuador, he remarked: “We’ll welcome him with open arms. He has family here and in Spain. He’ll do what he truly feels.”
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Living the dream at Madrid
For Pitarch, the rise to prominence has been the result of years of hard work at Valdebebas. The midfielder has been enjoying a stellar period with both club and country, earning praise from Arbeloa. Reflecting on his progress, Pitarch said: “I’m really happy. I’m living a dream with both my club and the national team. I’ve been working toward this since the day I started playing. It’s my dream. I’ve fought for it every day - in training, in every match. And now it’s happening.”