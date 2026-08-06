OFFICIAL: Real Madrid complete mega €140m hijack of Yan Diomande from PSG to give Jose Mourinho ultimate selection headache

Real Madrid have flexed their financial muscle once again by confirming the acquisition of Diomande from RB Leipzig on a contract that runs until June 2033. The Spanish giants have agreed to pay a guaranteed base fee of €125m, with an additional €10m in achievable add-ons and a further €5m based on more ambitious performance-related targets.

If all performance variables are met, Diomande will officially become the most expensive signing in Real Madrid history. The total package would eclipse the previous records set by the arrivals of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in 2023 and Eden Hazard from Chelsea in 2019.