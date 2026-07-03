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Real Madrid address Enzo Fernandez transfer rumours after Chelsea star's agent hints at summer move
Transfer speculation categorically denied
The Spanish powerhouse have comprehensively dismissed reports suggesting that manager Jose Mourinho is pushing to bring the disgruntled Chelsea star to the Bernabeu. Media outlets had heavily linked the 25-year-old playmaker with a switch to the Spanish capital to further bolster Los Blancos' star-studded engine room. However, club officials took the unusual step of publishing a formal declaration to completely halt the escalating rumours and protect their institutional relations.
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Official statement rejects links
Madrid published a detailed press release on their official website to clarify that no negotiations have taken place with the West London outfit. The club emphasised their complete lack of sporting interest in the midfielder while maintaining their absolute respect for the Premier League side.
The club stated: "In light of the reports and statements that have appeared in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid CF in the player Enzo Fernandez, the club wishes to state that it has not made any effort, either direct or indirect, to sign the aforementioned player and, likewise, has no intention of undertaking such an operation.
"Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernandez, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely known, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.
"Precisely because of the respect that an entity like Chelsea FC deserves and because of the principles of institutional loyalty that have always governed the actions of Real Madrid, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny speculations that are unfounded and do not correspond to reality.
"Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the lack of any action on the part of the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and that only contributes to generating confusion among fans and unnecessarily harming the entities and people involved."
Midfield roster remains unsettled
Despite distancing themselves from Fernandez, the Liga giants have already reinforced their central options by completing the high-profile acquisition of Bernardo Silva on a free transfer from Manchester City. This influx of creative talent means sales are required to facilitate any further midfield recruitment, casting fresh doubt over the long-term futures of French duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga amid interest from Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, has openly confirmed that the £120 million-rated midfielder is actively looking at possibilities to leave Stamford Bridge.
The Argentine caused a stir during the season when he revealed his dream to live in the Spanish capital, sparking claims he is pushing for a switch to Real Madrid. He was temporarily dropped from the squad by then-coach Liam Rosenior.
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Intense market battle anticipated
A fiercely competitive transfer saga is expected to unfold across Europe as the summer window shifts into full gear. While Arsenal retain an outside interest in the former Benfica maestro, the Gunners are currently prioritising a financially viable move for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes.
With six years remaining on his lucrative Stamford Bridge contract, Chelsea hold a powerful negotiating position and will demand an astronomical premium from any prospective suitors.
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