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Khaled Mahmoud

PSG set to join Arsenal, Barcelona & Chelsea in transfer battle for Julian Alvarez after striker hinted at Atletico Madrid exit

Paris Saint-Germain are seriously considering a summer move for Julian Alvarez, joining a heated race alongside Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea. The news comes after Alvarez sent shockwaves through the Metropolitano by admitting he is unsure if he will still be an Atletico Madrid player next season.

  • Luis Enrique’s tactical vision and the Parisian interest

    The race for Alvarez has taken a dramatic turn with PSG emerging as a serious contender, according to French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin. Following his masterclass in the Champions League against Tottenham, reports suggest that Luis Enrique is a huge admirer of the forward's versatility and work rate. PSG views the World Cup winner as a transformative addition to their attacking line, potentially rivalling Barcelona -who see him as Robert Lewandowski's heir - and Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Champions League masterclass puts suitors on alert

    The transfer speculation intensified after Alvarez dismantled Spurs in a historic 5-2 first-leg victory. Exploiting the errors of Igor Tudor’s side, Alvarez bagged a brace on the night. Despite the noise, Alvarez tried to remain grounded after the game, saying: "I have nothing to say. These are things that get talked about, there’s a lot of talk on social media too, everyone posts their opinion, it all blows up. I never said anything, I’m fine here, very happy, competing in all the competitions. I never said anything, it’s just talk. It gets blown out of proportion. I’m happy at Atletico, content, fighting."

  • Ambiguity over next move

    While he expressed happiness at Atletico, the 26-year-old’s refusal to rule out a move has kept PSG and other suitors on high alert. When pushed on whether he could join another team for the 2026-27 season, he admitted: "What do I know? Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I’m very happy here. It’s a question that keeps coming up, but I’m happy. I’m focused on the day to day, working to improve and give my all. I never said anything bad about the club. I’m very grateful. The people showed me their affection, and I’m very happy."

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    Rediscovering clinical edge at the right time

    Alvarez’s resurgence comes after a dry spell in early 2026, having only scored three times since the turn of the year before his European brace. Discussing his return to form, he added: “It helps me personally, but I’ve always been fine. It’s just a matter of streaks; there was a time when I couldn’t score, but I always give 100 percent. My team-mates know that and appreciate it. It’s what I can manage. Doing better or worse is part of football. It just wasn’t happening for me, but as a striker, and considering what I represent and what I feel for this team, I want to contribute with goals and assists.”

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