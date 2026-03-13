AFP
PSG set to join Arsenal, Barcelona & Chelsea in transfer battle for Julian Alvarez after striker hinted at Atletico Madrid exit
Luis Enrique’s tactical vision and the Parisian interest
The race for Alvarez has taken a dramatic turn with PSG emerging as a serious contender, according to French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin. Following his masterclass in the Champions League against Tottenham, reports suggest that Luis Enrique is a huge admirer of the forward's versatility and work rate. PSG views the World Cup winner as a transformative addition to their attacking line, potentially rivalling Barcelona -who see him as Robert Lewandowski's heir - and Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature.
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Champions League masterclass puts suitors on alert
The transfer speculation intensified after Alvarez dismantled Spurs in a historic 5-2 first-leg victory. Exploiting the errors of Igor Tudor’s side, Alvarez bagged a brace on the night. Despite the noise, Alvarez tried to remain grounded after the game, saying: "I have nothing to say. These are things that get talked about, there’s a lot of talk on social media too, everyone posts their opinion, it all blows up. I never said anything, I’m fine here, very happy, competing in all the competitions. I never said anything, it’s just talk. It gets blown out of proportion. I’m happy at Atletico, content, fighting."
Ambiguity over next move
While he expressed happiness at Atletico, the 26-year-old’s refusal to rule out a move has kept PSG and other suitors on high alert. When pushed on whether he could join another team for the 2026-27 season, he admitted: "What do I know? Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I’m very happy here. It’s a question that keeps coming up, but I’m happy. I’m focused on the day to day, working to improve and give my all. I never said anything bad about the club. I’m very grateful. The people showed me their affection, and I’m very happy."
- AFP
Rediscovering clinical edge at the right time
Alvarez’s resurgence comes after a dry spell in early 2026, having only scored three times since the turn of the year before his European brace. Discussing his return to form, he added: “It helps me personally, but I’ve always been fine. It’s just a matter of streaks; there was a time when I couldn’t score, but I always give 100 percent. My team-mates know that and appreciate it. It’s what I can manage. Doing better or worse is part of football. It just wasn’t happening for me, but as a striker, and considering what I represent and what I feel for this team, I want to contribute with goals and assists.”
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