Increased treatment break & substitution countdown: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27 explained

New Rule / Guidelines for 2026-27

Teams will play with 10 men for a longer duration while the treated player waits out the timer.

The minimum duration for a player to remain off the pitch has been increased to 1 minute .

Players had to remain off the pitch for 30 seconds before being permitted to re-enter.

If the limit is exceeded, the substitute cannot enter until 1 minute has elapsed (at the next stoppage).

Substituted players are granted a maximum of 10 seconds to leave the field of play.

No strict or specific time limit was enforced for a player exiting the pitch.

Goal-kicks: The opposing team is awarded a corner kick.

Throw-ins: Possession is awarded to the opponent.

A strict 5-second countdown and restart reversal rule will be applied for delaying tactics.

Referees generally issued verbal warnings or yellow cards for prolonged time-wasting.

Minimises incorrect dismissals stemming from mistaken second caution attributions.

VAR is now mandated to review on-field decisions that result in a second yellow card (and subsequent red).

VAR was strictly prohibited from reviewing or intervening in second yellow card decisions.

Clear disciplinary guidance has been introduced based on the force and intent of the action.

Sanctions lacked specific standardisation between a caution and a straight dismissal.

An immediate foul will be awarded to protect the goalkeeper inside the penalty area.

Strict focus on attacking players who unfairly obstruct or impact the goalkeeper’s movement without intent to play the ball.

Often overlooked unless high-impact or overly aggressive physical contact was made.

Holding Offences

The threshold for physical contact during set-pieces was frequently deemed too lenient.

Enhanced on-field recognition of non-footballing holding actions that have a clear material impact on an attacker.