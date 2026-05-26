Premier League Manager of the Year: Ranking every coach from the 2025-26 season, from Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta to Igor Tudor and Ange Postecoglou

There was plenty of coaching churn over the most recent campaign, with 11 managers sacked over the course of the season. Nottingham Forest went through four coaches of their own, while Tottenham and Chelsea were both forced to take decisive action on two separate occasions.

There will be more changes this summer, too, with three managers - Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner - having confirmed they will be leaving their current employers, while a fourth - Marco Silva - is out of contract at Fulham.

But before we look ahead to the future, we want to look back one last time, as GOAL's team of writers and editors put our heads together to rank the performance of every manager - permanent or interim - who took charge of at least five Premier League games in 2025-26, to determine our Manager of the Year...