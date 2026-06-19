Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Opening weekend schedule, final day matches & derby dates

Arsenal brought their 22-year wait for title glory to a close in 2025-26, with Mikel Arteta’s side finally getting over that line following a run of three consecutive runners-up finishes. The Gunners are confident that they will be there or thereabouts again when major honours are handed out.

Manchester City have seen Pep Guardiola bring a decade-long spell in their dugout to a close, with Enzo Maresca expected to be charged with the unenviable task of succeeding an all-time great. The Italian will be eager to make a positive first impression.

Over at Old Trafford, Michael Carrick has been handed a permanent contract and is considered to have Manchester United - after returning them to the Champions League - ready to stake a serious claim to a first top-flight crown since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Liverpool tumbled off the loftiest of perches last season, costing Arne Slot his job, and will be looking for Andoni Iraola - following his impressive work at Bournemouth - to fire them back up the standings as big-money signings deliver on their potential and price tags.

Chelsea, with Xabi Alonso at the helm, have no European distractions to contend with - which could work in their favour - while Aston Villa are looking to build on their Europa League triumph which ended a 30-year barren run on the trophy front.

Tottenham, having been dragged into relegation battles across the last two campaigns, need to prove that they remain part of the fabled ‘Big Six’, while Frank Lampard has a big job on his hands at Coventry alongside fellow newly-promoted sides Hull City and Ipswich.