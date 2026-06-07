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Premier League clubs line up €55m offers for Como star but Serie A giants slap huge price tag on midfielder to fight off interest
Premier League giants circle for Baturina
The Croatian midfielder has seen his stock skyrocket after proving himself as one of the most creative forces in Serie A. His technical ability and vision have made him a primary target for several of Europe's top clubs, who are now ready to launch a summer offensive for the 23-year-old.
A report from Gianluca Dimarzioindicate that two unnamed Premier League clubs are leading the charge, with both prepared to submit opening offers in the region of €50 million to €55 million. They aren't the only ones watching closely, with Bayern Munich have also previously made contact to monitor his development as they look to refresh their midfield options with elite young talent.
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Como set massive price tag to deter suitors
Despite the significant sums being discussed in England, Como are in no rush to part with their prized asset. The club’s hierarchy has taken an uncompromising stance, insisting that Baturina is central to their plans as they prepare for a historical continental campaign. The club has effectively slapped an €80 million price tag on the playmaker to scare off potential bidders.
The Italian side's reluctance to sell is rooted in Baturina’s tactical importance to the first team. He is considered an indispensable element of Cesc Fabregas' starting XI, and the management believes his presence is vital to their continued growth. Unless a truly extraordinary offer arrives that meets their valuation, the Croatian is expected to remain at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.
Fabregas focused on European challenges
Managing the future of stars like Baturina is just one part of the puzzle for Fabregas. After securing a historic qualification for the Champions League, the Spanish tactician is already looking at how to bridge the gap between his squad and the continent's elite. The 39-year-old has been vocal about the need for constant improvement following their rapid rise from the lower divisions. Since being acquired by the Djarum Group following their 2019 promotion to Serie C, the club has secured two further promotions to reach Serie A, culminating in Fabregas guiding them to a fourth-place finish in just his second season.
"Yes, the night after the Cremonese match, we celebrated with the whole team and the staff. On Monday morning, we were already back to work, it's true, because it's the right thing to do. Now everyone will go on vacation, but there is something important for me to manage. We need to raise the level, the organisation, and many other things. It needs to be done right away," Fabregas stated following their top-four finish.
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The vision for the next campaign
The decision to hold out for €80 million aligns with the broader strategy communicated by the coaching staff. Fabregas has already confirmed his intention to remain with Como and continue the project he has spearheaded since 2024. Building a "masterpiece" requires retaining the league's top talents, and the club's board is fully aligned with their manager’s desire to maintain a competitive squad for the physical and tactical challenges ahead.
"We had a long meeting with the president and the director [regarding my future]," the former Arsenal and Chelsea maestro revealed recently. "We have consolidated the idea; the vision is already on the next season. I am very happy here; as you know, I am missing a step or two more, and I am learning a lot. We are creating a mentality." That mentality appears to involve standing firm against the financial might of the Premier League to ensure the club's upward trajectory continues.