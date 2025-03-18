Phil Foden is lucky to still be in the England squad: Outgoing Premier League and PFA Player of the Year's future at Man City no longer certain after hugely disappointing season

The 24-year-old has regressed since being crowned the best player in English football, and will now have to prove his worth all over again

"To be recognised this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me," an emotional Phil Foden said after being crowned the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's player's player of the year for 2023-24. "I also want to pay special thanks to Pep [Guardiola], the [Manchester] City coaches and all my team-mates as they help me to try and get better every single day. Last season was another very special one for everyone at the club, but now all our focus is concentrated on trying to achieve more success this term."

Foden was a deserving winner after recording 27 goal contributions during City's run to a record-breaking fourth-successive Premier League title. Guardiola relied on Foden, not Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne, to make the difference in the biggest matches, and never missed a chance to highlight the fleet-footed attacking midfielder's importance.

"He was always a talented player, but now he is more mature and understands more the game, especially defensively. He’s unbelievable," the City boss said after Foden's two-goal masterclass in a 3-1 derby win over Manchester United last March. "Winning games is when you become a world-class player."

However, just over a year on from that dazzling performance, Foden finds himself at the opposite end of the spectrum. The 24-year-old is no longer "getting better every day"; in fact, he actually appears to be going backwards, having lost his talismanic status under Guardiola amid City's worst campaign in almost a decade.

Foden's poor form has not cost him his place in the England squad yet, but that could soon change. Thomas Tuchel can't afford to carry any passengers in his bid to end the Three Lions' 60 years of hurt at next year's World Cup, and that's exactly what Foden has become at City, who may already be contemplating how he fits into their long-term rebuild...