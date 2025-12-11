Getty/GOAL
‘Would be perfect!’ - Liverpool legend John Arne Riise names Premier League star as ideal successor to disgruntled Mohamed Salah
Exit talk: Salah outburst sparks transfer rumours
Serious questions are being asked of how much longer Salah will be on Liverpool’s books, with the modern day icon accusing the Premier League champions of throwing him under the bus during what has been a disappointing title defence in 2025-26. He also claims to have seen his working relationship with Arne Slot break down.
Many have questioned why the 33-year-old forward felt the need to air his grievances in public, despite frustration understandably building on his part during a run of three successive appearances on the substitutes bench. Some have suggested - with Africa Cup of Nations duty fast approaching - that he may have played his last game for the club.
Salah successors: Semenyo gets 'perfect' billing
Salah only signed a two-year contract extension back in April, but speculation is now rife regarding potential candidates to fill his boots on Merseyside. One leading contender is already starring in the English top-flight, with Semenyo proving at Bournemouth - with 13 goals being recorded last season and another six this term - just how destructive he can be.
Ex-Reds defender Riise told footitalia.com when asked if the 25-year-old Ghana international could be a shrewd addition at Anfield: “I mean he's on fire and he's a tricky player to play against and he would suit Liverpool. Obviously we like to play with wingers taking on players and beating them. We have Cody Gakpo doing that at the moment, but adding Semenyo to that would be perfect.
“He’s a great type of player that we need to sign if something happens with Salah. But even if Salah stays, we are lacking that typical wide winger at the moment. Regardless of Salah’s future, he’s absolutely a player we should be looking to sign in January if we can.”
Transfer regrets: Did Liverpool overspend on Wirtz?
Semenyo is said to have a release clause in his contract that can be triggered at £65 million ($87m) prior to January 10. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool want to spend big again having smashed all kinds of records over the summer.
They acquired Swedish striker Alexander Isak for £125m ($167m) and German playmaker Florian Wirtz for £116m ($155m). Neither has produced their best for the Reds, with a spark still being sought.
Quizzed on whether Liverpool will be regretting their decision to invest so heavily in Wirtz, with the 22-year-old looking a shadow of the player that generated so much hype at Bayer Leverkusen, Riise added: “No, I don't think it was a mistake, because you see him playing well in certain games and especially for Germany as well. I think he needs more time to adapt to the English game and obviously I think the pressure has come from the outside because of the price tag and everything.
“But we've seen glimpses of what he can do and I'm sure we’re going to see more of it during the season. He's a hard-working player but he needs to adapt more quickly to English football, and the physical side of things.
“Obviously he's going to get the season to prove how good he is and what he can do for the club. But I understand why people are asking if it was a bad signing or a waste of money, because he hasn't performed as people expected when you look at his price tag, and what he's done for Germany and his former club, Bayer Leverkusen. But he's an amazing player and I hope that we find the right position for him and we can use him the right way.”
Liverpool vs Brighton: Will Salah be involved?
Wirtz stepped off the bench in Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League win over Inter, while Salah missed that trip to San Siro entirely after being dropped from Slot’s squad. Both could be involved in a home date with Brighton on Saturday, with the Reds heading into that game sat tenth in the Premier League table.
