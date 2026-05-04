Pep Guardiola asked questions! Should Wolves wonderkid Mateus Mane stay put amid mounting transfer interest & will he pick England or Portugal at international level?

The 2025-26 campaign has been a breakthrough one for Mane, who made his debut on the final day of last season. He has taken in 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring two Premier League goals in the process.

The livewire forward may not be gracing that division next term, with Wolves already condemned to relegation out of the top-flight and a return to the Championship. Inevitable questions are being asked of whether Mane can be kept at Molineux.

He is tied to a contract through to 2029, so there is no pressure in the West Midlands to part with a prized asset that should see his asking price - which is already said to stand at £50 million ($68m) - increase over the coming years.

Regular game time in the second tier of English football may be no bad thing, as further potential is unlocked in his game, with there no need for him to rush a step up into the big time. Future opportunities will present themselves if impressive individual standards can be maintained.