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Paul Scholes names two ideal Man Utd targets including Arsenal-linked Cristian Romero
Scholes identifies key targets
United legend Scholes has urged his former club to act decisively in the market before the summer transfer window closes. Despite Carrick bringing in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Karl Darlow, Scholes believes the Red Devils' backline remains glaringly fragile. He has recommended that United rival Arsenal and Atletico Madrid to secure Tottenham Hotspur defender Romero in a bid to upgrade their defensive options at Old Trafford.
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Pundit urges defensive reinforcement
Scholes emphasised the paramount importance of recruiting a world-class centre-back with proven elite international experience. Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the former England midfielder explained his reasoning behind targeting Romero: "I think they sorted out the forward areas last summer but I think they probably need two centre backs. You might laugh at this and I might get stick for this, but I would go and sign Christian Romero from Tottenham."
He expressed conviction that Carrick's calm demeanour could curb the Argentina international's fiery temperament: "I know he’s a nutter, I know he’s got disciplinary issues, but he can be a very good centre half and someone that Michael Carrick could really calm down. They’re talking about 30 or 40 million quid for a player who has been centre half in a World Cup final. I know he’s got disciplinary issues but I would go and get him. I think they’re desperate for a centre-back, the current ones aren’t good enough."
Wharton enters transfer radar
In addition to addressing the defence, Scholes advised United to swoop for Palace midfielder Wharton after missing out on Sandro Tonali, who opted for a move to Tottenham.
Wharton, who recently helped lift both the FA Cup and the Conference League with Palace, is viewed as an ideal fit for the midfield pivot. However, any deal would prove ambitious given Palace's £85m price tag on the young playmaker.
Continuing his analysis on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes added: "I can’t believe they’re not trying to buy Adam Wharton. Sandro Tonali would have been my first-choice but with him gone now, Adam Wharton looks perfect to me."
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Carrick weighs final moves
United are scheduled to play two remaining pre-season friendlies against Leeds United and AC Milan before kicking off their Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22. Carrick has until September 3 to finalise new recruits and offload surplus players, including Joshua Zirkzee. The club's hierarchy must act swiftly if they intend to heed Scholes' advice before the deadline passes.
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