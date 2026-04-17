Why Nottingham Forest boast an atmosphere West Ham & other Premier League rivals cannot match - with hostile City Ground factor highlighted

The same can be said of the three Premier League home dates that Vitor Pereira’s side still have to take in this term - with the first of those set to see Burnley pay a visit to the City Ground on Sunday for an archetypal relegation six-pointer.

That fixture will form part of a special round of top-tier fixtures, with Lansbury involved with the ‘Check Your Bally’s’ campaign that will be generating funds for and spreading the word of Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Ahead of that, the ex-Forest skipper told GOAL of the ‘World Famous City Ground’ boasting an atmosphere to rival any stadium in the country: “Definitely. And do you know the best thing about the stadium now, it's still so close to the pitch.

“A lot of the new stadiums give you that 3-4 metres away from the pitch, which isn't good for the atmosphere. When I was at West Ham, for example, and they moved to the Olympic Stadium, there's just no atmosphere there.

“Obviously Forest is one of the best atmospheres at the start of the game, singing as loud as they can - it’s one of the best feelings. And then after the game as well, when you get that win - and even better when you win at home against Derby, that was always a good day!”