'They're not a big club' - Ange Postecoglou gives savage verdict on Tottenham after Thomas Frank sacking

Postecoglou has told The Overlap of why Spurs are struggling for stability and continuity, with even the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho failing to deliver on expectations. He said: “If you look at the list of names, there isn't really a common theme there in what they are trying to do. I do think part of Tottenham's DNA - for the lack of a better word - is that they do like their teams to play a certain way.

“It's fair to say with Mauricio they were going down that path, but at the same time, I think people have been too dismissive of Harry's (Kane's) influence through that period. If I had had Harry in that first year, I'm convinced we would have finished in that Champions League spot. Even him leaving, you cannot plug that hole. It's impossible.

“So when you look at those managers, like I said, they've gone from, you know, Mauricio played a certain way and sort of I think fit the DNA, then the big thing was, well, they haven't won anything. We need winners. So let's go for Jose. Jose gets them to a cup final and they sack him the week before the cup.

“So you're going, if you're talking about winners, well, in a one-off game, I wouldn't mind Jose being my manager at my club just for a one-off game. What happens beyond that is... And then, you know, then it was Antonio [Conte] because, again, he's another winner, you know, and then Antonio goes and I sort of come in.

“They say, well, we want the football, you know. With Antonio, we made Champions League, but we didn't have the football. So we want the football and you've got the football, even though my DNA is I'll win as well.

“So then we go down that path. So that's what I mean. It's a real curious in terms of understanding what are they trying to build? You know, what are they? Obviously, they've built an unbelievable stadium, unbelievable training facilities. But when you look at the expenditure, particularly, you know, their wages structure, they're not a big club.”