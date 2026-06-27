Nico Paz stays! Como agree to €60m Real Madrid proposal as La Liga giants add a bigger buy back clause to deal

Paz, 21, has been a vital cog for Como over the last two seasons. Last season, he netted a whopping 12 Serie A goals as the lakeside club sealed a place in the Champions League. Madrid were expected to trigger their clause and add him to the squad for next season, while Inter had been interested in paying the Spanish giants' premium asking price to snap him up this summer, but Como have acted quickly enough to ensure he remains part of Cesc Fabregas' squad for the time being.